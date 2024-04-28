Actor Aditi Rao Hydari's 'Airport Circus' Post Gets Response From Vistara

Aditi Rao Hydari's upcoming project is a a period drama by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

After Aditi Rao Hydari shared her ordeal at Mumbai airport when landed early morning and found that there was "no ladder nor an airbridge". She shared the incident on her Instagram account on Saturday saying that she was stranded on the tarmac. The airlines has issued a statement clarifying that the delay was of "12 minutes".

In her Instagram stories, the 'Rockstar' actor shared a picture of the airport from her flight window, calling it an 'airport circus'.

"New lows everyday! No ladder nor an airbridge. While we watch the 12:10 a.m. airport circus. Stranded @vistara #mumbaiairportterminal2," she captioned the post.

Hours later, Vistara in a statement said, "We confirm that the deboarding of Vistara flight UK 876 operating from Hyderabad to Mumbai faced a delay of 12 minutes due to an obstruction in aligning the step ladder with our aircraft."

"The relevant authorities were immediately informed and corrective measures were taken. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers due to the same," the airlines added.

Aditi Rao Hydari is a star of films like Ajeeb Daastan, Delhi 6, Bajirao Mastani, to name a few. She starred in the hit series Jubilee last year.

Her upcoming project is a a period drama by Sanjay Leela Bhansali named 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' and also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal. The web series is scheduled for release on May 1.

The incident comes just months after another celebrity's airport nightmare. Actor Radhika Apte in January shared her ordeal at an airport when she and other co-passengers were locked inside the aerobridge after the flight was delayed. The 'Sacred Games' actor did not name the city or the airline, but shared photos and videos on Instagram.

Television actor Surbhi Chandna, known for her role in Naagin 5, had also accused budget airline Vistara of "mental harassment" earlier this year, alleging her priority luggage was misplaced and a ground staff misbehaved with her at Mumbai airport.