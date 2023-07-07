Activist Seeks Transfer Of Jayalalithaa's 11,000 Sarees, 700 Kg Of Silverware For Auction: Report

The petition said Jayalalithaa's fans could be interested in buying the personal items through auction.

An activist has sent a petition to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) seeking transfer of assets seized from former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa to Bengaluru court for auctioning. According to News 9, T Narasimha Murthy, an RTI activist based in Bengaluru, sent the petition on July 3 for surrendering 28 items that belonged to Ms Jayalalithaa. These items were seized by the anti-corruption body in December 1996 from her Poes Garden residence in Chennai, the outlet further said.

As per the petition sent by Mr Murthy, the items include precious stones, 700 kg of silver articles, 11,344 expensive sarees, 44 air conditioners, 131 suitcases, 91 wristwatches, 146 decorated chairs, 750 decorated chappals (slippers), 215 crystal-cut glasses, 27 wall clocks, 86 fans, 146 decorative accessories, 81 hanging lamps, 20 sofa sets, 250 shawls, 12 refrigerators, 10 TV sets, 8 CVR sets and 140 video cassettes.

Times of India said when the Supreme Court shifted the trial in the disproportionate assets case to Karnataka from Tamil Nadu, 28 types of items were not surrendered to Bengaluru court. The only assets to be surrendered was 30 kg of gold, diamonds, rubies, emeralds, pearls, and other multi-coloured stones.

"Jayalalithaa's other belongings in the possession of the Tamil Nadu Anti-Corruption Department, which initiated the investigation of this case, should be handed over to the Bengaluru Special Court as soon as possible," the activist said in his petition.

He later told TOI that Jayalalithaa's fans and party workers could be interested in buying the seized personal items through public auctions.

Mr Murthy said, "The governments are wasting an opportunity", and urged the anti-corruption body to surrender all the items since the court is scheduled to deliver its verdict on July 12.