Activist Collapses On Live TV During Talk Show In Srinagar, Dies

A prominent scholar in Jammu and Kashmir died in the middle of a TV show on Monday. Rita Jetinder, a social activist and a Dogri scholar, was on a show on state-run Doordarshan in Srinagar when she collapsed live on TV.

Ms Jetinder died of a cardiac arrest.

Rita Jetinder was speaking to the interviewer when she collapsed .

Many people expressed their shock on Twitter and Facebook after watching the video.

In January this year, Kerala-based artise Kalamandalam Geethanandan died while performing at a temple in Irinjalakkuda inThrissur district.

58-year-old Geethanandan was performing the classical dance form of Ottanthullal on stage when collapsed in front of the percussion artiste with his hands folded. He was rushed to the hospital but it was too late. A video clip of his performance shows his final moments.