Activist Medha Patkar Challenges Conviction In Defamation Case

Social activist Medha Patkar has moved sessions court to challenge the judgment in a defamation case registered against her based on a complaint lodged by VK Saxena, the lieutenant governor of Delhi.

She was granted one month's bail to challenge the trial court judgment. The Court of Vishal Singh will hear her appeal on Monday.

On July 1, Delhi's Saket Court, while pronouncing the order, said that considering her age, ailment and duration, five months' jail was not a severe punishment.

The court said that her prayer for release on the condition of probation of good conduct was rejected, adding that she could not produce any evidence in her defence.

Advocate Gajinder Kumar, the counsel for VK Saxena, submitted that they do not want any compensation and will give it to DLSA.

The court said that compensation will be given to the complainant, and then you can dispose of it as you wish.

The court convicted Medha Patkar on May 24 for defaming VK Saxena.

After hearing the arguments on the sentence, the court reserved the order for May 30.

"The truth can never be defeated. We are working for tribes and Dalits. We will challenge the order at the higher court," Medha Patkar said after the court order.

Earlier, Saxena's counsel prayed to the court for maximum punishment for Medha Patkar.

On the other hand, counsel for Medha Patkar prayed for releasing her on probation of good condition in view of her age.

She was convicted in a defamation case filed by VK Saxena in 2001.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)