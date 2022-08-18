US Embassy Reacts To Wait As Long As 500 Days For Visa Appointments

Indians applying for a US visa are faced with extremely long waiting time for interviews.

People planning to visit the United States are in for a rude shock as they will have to wait till 2024 to get a visitor visa. NDTV checked the website of US State Department and found that the average waiting time was about one-and-a-half years, which means those planning to apply now will get an appointment for March-April 2024. The website shows that average wait for a visa appointment in the US consulate at New Delhi is 522 days for visitor visas and 471 days for student visas.

If the location is changed to Mumbai, the average wait time for a US visa appointment is 517 days for a visitor visa and 10 days for a student visa, according to the website. The waiting time for all other non-immigrant visas is 198 days in Delhi and 72 days in Mumbai.

In case of Chennai, the waiting time for visitor visa is 557 days for visitor visa and 185 days for all other non-immigrant visas. Those applying from Hyderabad will have to wait for 518 days, to get a visitor visa, according to State Department website.

"The estimated wait time to receive an interview appointment at a US Embassy or Consulate can change weekly and is based on actual incoming workload and staffing. These are estimates only and do not guarantee the availability of an appointment," the visa page on the website said.

Reacting to the reports about delays, the US embassy said that the Department of State is committed to facilitating legitimate travel to the US for both immigrant and non-immigrant travellers. "The US government is taking steps to reduce wait times and backlogs by actively addressing consular staffing gaps created by the pandemic, including by onboarding and training new employees. The Department of State has doubled consular hiring of US officers this fiscal year over last year, and newly trained employees are making their way to overseas consular adjudicator positions, including in India," the embassy spokesperson said in a statement.

"Visa processing is rebounding after a near-complete shutdown and freezing of resources during the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of this recovery, the US government is prioritising national-interest and repeat travel (for applicants who have already had a US visa), which may mean that some travelers applying for their first visitor visa experience a longer wait time," the statement further said.

The State Department, meanwhile, said that consular sections overseas may be able to expedite the applicant's interview date "if there is an urgent, unforeseen situation such as a funeral, medical emergency, or school start date".

Earlier, some reports said that visa processing is taking longer for Schengen states, Canada and the UK too.