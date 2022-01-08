Action Against PDP Leaders After Function To Pay Respects To Mufti Sayed

Former J&K Chief Minister Mufti Mohammed Sayed died on January 7, 2016.

Legal action has been started against 10 leaders of Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party for organising a function on the sixth death anniversary of Mufti Mohammed Sayed -- founder of the party and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. The administration has accused the leaders of violating Covid safety guidelines.

An order issued by the Executive Magistrate of Bijbehra in Anantnag district, directed police to file a case against senior PDP leader and former minister Abdul Rehman Veeri and nine others for ''organising a rally on the death anniversary of former Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayed''.

Mufti Mohammed Sayed -- who headed the PDP-BJP coalition government in J&K -- died on January 7, 2016. His daughter Mehbooba Mufti later took over the position, but the alliance was ended by the BJP in June 2018.

On Friday, the police initially tried to prevent Mehbooba Mufti and her supporters from organising a commemoration function at his graveside in Bijbehra. But when they held protests on the spot, the police allowed them to visit the tomb, where they paid homage to the leader.

After the FIR was filed, the PDP tweeted a video showing Anantnag administration officials holding New Year celebrations, in which thousands of people participated. No one was seen wearing a mask.

Mehbooba Mufti accused the administration of bias and using Covid restrictions against PDP and not the BJP.

Here DC Anantnag dancing on New Years eve without a mask where crowd ran into thousands but when it comes to PDP, COVID-19🦠😷 suddenly resurfaces and turns political. pic.twitter.com/g69NCYSfcD — J&K PDP (@jkpdp) January 8, 2022

"Covid 19 restrictions apply only to PDP. Not to BJP's protest in Kashmir yesterday, PMs rally in Punjab or the mass poojas attended by hundreds of people to pray for his safety. Talks volumes about J&K admin's brazen bias against my party," her tweet read.