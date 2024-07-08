Accurate 15-Day Weather Prediction For Regions Across India

The monsoon season usually lasts from May-end to September in India.

Many parts of India are witnessing intense rainfall in the monsoon season. Many areas in financial capital Mumbai were flooded on Monday after intense monsoon storm, while lightning in the eastern state of Bihar killed at least 10 people. Monsoon rains across South Asia from June to September offer respite from the summer heat and are crucial to replenishing water supplies, but also bring widespread death and destruction. So, accurate weather forecasting becomes essential for planning and preparedness. Utilising data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Skymet, and The Weather Channel, here is a comprehensive 15-day weather prediction for different regions of India.

Northern India

Delhi and surrounding areas: In the coming week, Delhi and areas nearby (including Haryana and Punjab), will see light rain and sporadic thunderstorm, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). The sky will be generally cloudy, with rain intensity increasing on July 11. The maximum temperature will be in mid-30s - hovering between 35.5 and 36.6 degrees Cesius. On Sunday, Delhi recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 56 - its lowest in the year so far. Delhi's AQI was under 100 for seven days in June and has improved further due to the weather in July.

The Himalayan region (Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir): Heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand over the few days resulted in flooding rivers in the Kumaon region, blocking hundreds of rural motorable roads and leaving several villages in Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar districts heavily waterlogged, as per IMD. The Kali, Gori and Saryu rivers in Pithoragarh, which received 125.50 mm rainfall, were flowing close to the danger mark. Rain triggered landslides in Himachal Pradesh, prompting the authorities to close more than 70 roads, including a national highway. Temperatures will be cooler, ranging from 15 degrees Celsius to 25 degrees Celsius. The higher altitudes of Jammu & Kashmir may see some snowfall towards the end of the forecast period.

Central India

Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh: Central India will see consistent monsoon activity during the 15-day period, which will cause the temperature to stay around 30 degrees Celsius in both Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, as per Accuweather. This period will be critical for agriculture, providing much-needed moisture for crops.

Clouds hover in the sky in Ajmer. (PTI Photo)

Western India

Rajasthan: Heavy rain was reported in several parts of Rajasthan with Bandikui in Dausa district recording the maximum rainfall in the last 24 hours, according to regional office of the IMD. The western part of Rajasthan is expected to remain mostly dry and hot, while the eastern regions, including Jaipur, may see intermittent thunderstorms. Temperatures in western Rajasthan will stay high, around 35-40 degrees Celsius, whereas eastern regions will have slightly lower temperatures due to rainfall, ranging from 28 degrees Celsius to 35 degrees Celsius.

The overflowing Powai dam during rain. (PTI Photo)

Gujarat and Maharashtra: Gujarat will witness mixed weather, with coastal regions experiencing heavy rainfall and interior regions remaining relatively dry. The Regional Meteorological Centre of Mumbai has issued an orange alert for rains in Mumbai and other districts of Maharashtra. Mumbai witnessed downpour on Monday that affected local train services and flight operations, prompting Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to review the situation. Both Houses of the Maharashtra legislature were adjourned as many members and officials could not reach the Vidhan Bhavan due to the downpour. Temperatures in these states will vary from 25 degrees Celsius to 32 degrees Celsius.

Eastern India

West Bengal, Odisha and Bihar: Eastern India is set to receive significant rainfall. West Bengal and Odisha will experience heavy monsoon rains, especially around Kolkata and coastal areas. Bihar will also see substantial rainfall, which might lead to flooding in some regions. The temperatures will be in the range of 30 to 34 degrees Celsius, but humidity levels will be high, making it feel warmer.

Southern India

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu: The IMD has released a five-day forecast for weather in the southern region. Kerala, Goa and coastal Karnakata will see light to moderate rainfall, while Andhra Pradesh, Telangana will witness scattered rainfall. Isolated to scattered rainfall is expected over Tamil Nasu, Puducherry and Karaikal in the next five days, said the IMD. Temperatures in these states will range from 25 degrees Celsius to 35 degrees Celsius.

Commuters wade through a waterlogged road after heavy rain, in Patna. (ANI Photo)

East and Northeast India

According to IMD forecast, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning is very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Bihar and Northeast India; scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall over Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha during the next five days. Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya between July 8 and 12, Jharkhand on 12th, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during till July 11.