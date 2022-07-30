Accident Victim's Family Gets Over Rs 1 Crore In Compensation: Report

Kerala: The tribunal judge ordered payment of a compensation of Rs 1.02 crore. (Representational)

The Motor Accident Claim Tribunal (MACT) in Kozhikode has granted a compensation of over Rs 1 crore to the family of a 36-year old woman, who died in an accident two years ago.

V V Babitha, who was working as a teacher at a school in Kozhikode, died in a road accident on December 31, 2019.

The MACT Judge K Ramakrishnan ordered payment of a compensation of Rs 1.02 crore. The amount comprised compensation of Rs 80,84,900 and Rs 21,15,100 as interest at 9 per cent.

The tribunal ordered distribution of the amount equally between the husband, two daughters and mother of the victim, sources added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)