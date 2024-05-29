ABP News' 2024 Poll Graphic Predicting Manoj Tiwari's Defeat Is Fake

The viral graphic which is a fake

An old ABP News-CVoter survey graphic from December 2023 showing BJP MP Manoj Tiwari leading by a strong margin was morphed and shared to falsely claim he might lose his seat in the ongoing elections.

BOOM found that the original graphic predicted that Mr Tiwari was leading with a decent margin when the survey was conducted in 2023.

Voting in Delhi's seven Lok Sabha seats took place on May 25, 2024, with the results expected on June 4. Manoj Tiwari faced Congress's Kanhiaya Kumar in the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

The viral graphic claims to show a survey by ABP News captioned: "Manoj Tiwari's seat is in danger". The graphic was posted on X on May 27 by the handle @roshnikushal.

Click here to view, and here for an archive.

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral graphic claiming that BJP MP Manoj Tiwari will lose from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency was morphed to make a false claim.

In the original ABP News broadcast from December 2023, the survey predicted that Mr Tiwari was leading by a big margin.

The fake graphic replaced the original text that read: "Ahead with a good margin" and replaced it with fake text: "Manoj Tiwari's seat is in danger".

We also searched with keywords such as "ABP News CVoter survey Delhi Manoj Tiwari" on YouTube and found that the viral graphic has been culled from a five-month-old survey by ABP News - CVoter which had then predicted the opposite of what the current viral graphic claims.

The viral graphic also claims that the NDA will win between 232 - 253 seats and the INDIA bloc will get between 258 - 286 seats.

However, these numbers are fake. The original survey predicted that the NDA would win between 295 and 335 seats and the INDIA bloc would get between 165 and 205 seats.

The original graphic can be seen below:

The ABP News - CVoter graphic can be seen in the video below which was uploaded on December 28, 2023, on YouTube.

ABP News called out the fake graphic in a post on X and said, "Fake screenshot of ABP News is going viral on social media regarding opinion poll. Such news has not been broadcast on ABP News. Beware of such misleading news. Follow our social media handles for correct and accurate information."