Above Normal Rainfall Likely This Monsoon, Heatwave To Decline From May 30

Above-normal rainfall is expected this monsoon season across the country in a much-needed respite from the heatwave sweeping the country, Indian Meteorological Department chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said at a media briefing today.

"The South West Monsoon rainfall over the country as a whole is likely to be 106% of the long-period average with a model error of 4%. Thus, above-normal rainfall is most likely over the country as a whole," Mr Mohapatra said

This follows the prediction of above-normal rain this monsoon riding on favourable La Nina conditions, expected to set in between August and September.

The heatwave across India will likely decline from May 30, the weather office said, warning of severe heatwave over northwest India over the next three days. The weather office had earlier issued alerts for Delhi and Rajasthan as temperatures soared to 50 degrees in certain areas.

The IMD attributed the heat wave in northwest India and some parts of the central region in the second half of May to the lack of rainfall, stronger dry and warm winds, and an anti-cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Gujarat.

The IMD predicted western disturbances over northwest India starting Thursday as El Nino conditions are turning neutral.

Coastal Bengal will likely receive very heavy rainfall today in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal's landfall in Bangladesh last night. The northeast will see extremely heavy rainfall till tomorrow, the Met Office added.