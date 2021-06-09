Abhishek Banerjee Meets Senior Party Leader Sougata Ray

Abhishek Banerjee was made Trinamool Congress' general secretary on Saturday (File)

Continuing his visits to senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders at their residences, newly appointed party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday met party MP Sougata Ray to seek his blessings and discuss political issues.

Abhishek Banerjee on Monday said that his party aims to spread its footprint in every corner of the country and a plan to this effect will be ready in a month.

While speaking to reporters after coming out of Mr Ray's residence, Abhishek Banerjee said BJP should not worry about issues concerning the TMC and instead focus on its infighting.

The MP from Bengal's Diamond Harbour, however, declined to take questions on BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the state Suvendu Adhikari who is in Delhi to meet top BJP leaders.

After he was made the party general secretary on Saturday, Mr Banerjee, who is also the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, met other veteran party leaders - Subrata Bakshi, Partha Chatterjee and Sudip Bandyopadhyay.