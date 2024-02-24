Key Accused In Uttarakhand Violence Arrested From Delhi

Key accused in Haldwani violence Abdul Malik (File Photo)

Abdul Malik, the alleged mastermind in the Uttarakhand violence missing for 16 days, was today arrested from Delhi, said cops.

Violence broke out on February 8 over the demolition of an illegally built madrassa in the Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani, with locals hurling stones and petrol bombs at municipal workers and police, forcing many police personnel to seek refuge at a police station, which the mob then set on fire.

In the violence, six rioters were killed and more than 100 people, including police personnel and mediapersons, were injured, according to the police.

Abdul Malik had got the madrassa built and had opposed its demolition most vehemently. His wife Safia Malik had moved the High Court seeking suspension of the demolition exercise but failed to get immediate relief. It is alleged that Malik had incited violence in Banbhoolpura. He had been missing since the day the violence broke out.

His lawyers had moved an anticipatory bail for him in Haldwani's session court, claiming that their client was not present in the area on the day of violence. The appeal also mentioned the Delhi address of the accused.

After going through the application, the Uttarakhand Police arrived at the Delhi address and arrested Abdul Malik. He is now being brought back to the state.

Over 50 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence.

Earlier, the Municipal Corporation in Haldwani had issued a recovery notice of Rs 2.44 crore against Abdul Malik, asking him to deposit the money to cover damage caused to government property during the violence.

Also, the Haldwani Civil Court had issued orders to confiscate the property of nine miscreants, including Abdul Malik and his son. The houses have since been attached by authorities.