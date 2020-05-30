Aarogya Setu Completely Secure: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Ravi Shankar Prasad echoed the views of Bar Council on the resumption of physical/open courts (File)

Amid privacy concerns, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday said Aarogya Setu mobile application was completely secure and there was no security or data breach in coronavirus tracking mobile application.

Mr Prasad said that Aarogya Setu app is a product of India's digital mind and it traces and cautions individuals against the spread of the virus.

"If you come in contact with anybody who is corona positive, Aarogya Setu helps in tracing in most fair and objective manner. It is completely privacy proof. It is completely secure. All the data is encrypted except the final data of the affected person which is conveyed to the district administration. Under no circumstances, the protocol which I have finalised, the data shall be retained beyond 180 days," he said.

Mr Prasad was delivering the concluding speech during the Prof NR Madhava Menon Memorial Lecture Series organized by Akhil Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad, an organisation affiliated to RSS, on "Legal & Digital Challenges for India Post Covid".

He also echoed the views of Bar Council of India on the resumption of physical/open court hearings in all courts across India and said he favours e-filing, video-conferencing but was not completely against physical arguments in courts.

"We are meeting in very challenging times. The world has changed beyond recognition. Could you believe that man was trying to go to Mars, making scientific inventions and one virus comes and derails the entire world? There is no vaccination until now and the economy has shattered globally.

"Learn e-filing and e-arguments, this is the new world, don't know for how long this will go. Post COVID-19 world is going to be completely different. I advocate e-filing, video-conferencing but I am not completely against physical arguments in courts. What Bar Council of India has said is correct and we will discuss it, keeping safety in mind," Mr Prasad said.

