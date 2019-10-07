Aarey Protest Live Updates: Top Court To Hear Case Today Against Cutting Of Trees

NEW DELHI:
Aarey Colony, a green belt in suburban Goregaon which has more than 5 lakh trees
A special bench of the Supreme Court will hear a case today against the cutting of trees in Mumbai's Aarey colony for the city's metro rail project. On Sunday, 29 activists, arrested for protesting against it on Friday night, were given conditional bail by court. The two-judge bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Ashok Bhushan was constituted after a group of law students wrote to Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi seeking the top court's intervention in the matter and the cutting of trees to be suspended immediately.
Here are the live updates of Mumbai Aarey issue:
- Activists and locals hold placards to protest against cutting of trees in Aarey Colony in Mumbai.
- An activist holds a placard during a protest against cutting down of trees for a proposed metro car shed.
- The High Court on Friday had rejected four petitions challenging the Mumbai civic body's Tree Committee order approving the cutting of trees in the colony to make space for Mumbai Metro's car shed in the area. Hours later, bulldozers rolled in.
- The activists have claimed the cutting of trees was illegal. They were charged with obstructing and assaulting police personnel on duty and subsequently arrested.
- A holiday court ordered their release on the condition that they post a bail bond of Rs. 7,000 and not take part in any of the protests. The lawyer for the activists, most of whom are students, argued in the bail plea that they have exams starting Monday.