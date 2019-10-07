Aarey Protest Live Updates: Top Court To Hear Case Today Against Cutting Of Trees

A special bench of the Supreme Court will hear a case today against the cutting of trees in Mumbai's Aarey colony for the city's metro rail project. On Sunday, 29 activists, arrested for protesting against it on Friday night, were given conditional bail by court. The two-judge bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Ashok Bhushan was constituted after a group of law students wrote to Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi seeking the top court's intervention in the matter and the cutting of trees to be suspended immediately.

