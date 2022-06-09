'Puraani Dosti Hai': BJP's Gautam Gambhir Pic With AAP Leader Harbhajan Singh

Gautam Gambhir and Harbhajan Singh share a great bond and both the cricketers are now active in politics. On Thursday, Gambhir, who is the Bharatiya Janata Party MP from East Delhi, tweeted a photograph with Aam Aadmi Party's new Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh.

Sharing a picture with the ace spinner, Gambhir opted for some wordplay. “AAPse toh purani dosti hai,” read the caption.

AAPse toh purani dosti hai aur rahegi! @harbhajan_singh ???????? pic.twitter.com/JX3ZPJJhWR — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 9, 2022

Responding to Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh also tweeted, “Legend @GautamGambhir Great seeing you brother.”

Gambhir's caption has caught the attention of cricket fans who reacted with funny comments and memes.

One user replied, “Haha solid caption. Divided by political parties. United by representing India in 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup.”

Haha solid caption ????????.

Divided by political parties.

United by representing India ,2007 t20 wc,2011 wc — Subham. (@subhsays) June 9, 2022

Another user tweeted, “Par AAPke ye dost galat raste par chale gaye…”

Par ye AAPke dost Galat raste par chale gaye... — Harshkhatwa (@harshkhatwa) June 9, 2022

“AAP toh ekdum khazana hi khol diye,” tweeted a third user.

Harbhajan Singh was among the five candidates elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Punjab in April. The spin wizard announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in December 2021.

Though both the cricketers belong to rival political parties, Gambhir and Harbhajan share a great friendship. They were also members of the Indian cricket team which won the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.