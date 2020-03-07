AAP's Tahir Hussain, Accused In Intel Employee's Murder, Sent To 7-Day Custody

AAP councillor Tahir Hussain was sent to seven day police custody on Friday

A Delhi court Friday sent suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain to seven day police custody in connection with the alleged killing of Intelligence Bureau (IB) employee Ankit Sharma during the recent violence in northeast Delhi.

The Delhi Police said that Tahir Hussain's custodial interrogation was required to unearth a larger conspiracy, his advocate Mukesh Kalia said.

Tahir Hussain was arrested on Thursday after a court in Delhi dismissed his plea seeking to surrender before it in connection with the case.

Tahir Hussain had said that he was willing to join the investigation and wanted to surrender in the case.

The lawyer said Tahir Hussain has been falsely implicated in the case and sought protection for his life and property.

As the court dismissed Hussain's plea, a Delhi Police team, which had already arrived, arrested him and took him into custody.

The family of the IB staffer, who was found dead in a drain near his home in northeast Delhi's Chand Bagh area, has accused Tahir Hussain of being behind the killing.

On the complaint of the father, the police registered an FIR against Tahir Hussain, who has rejected the charge.

Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has suspended him for alleged involvement in the violence which has left at least 42 people dead and around 200 injured.