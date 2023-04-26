AAP's Shelly Oberoi Elected Delhi Mayor, BJP Candidate Withdraws Nomination

Delhi MCD Mayor Election 2023: Shelly Oberoi is currently serving as the Delhi mayor.

Aam Aadmi Party's Shelly Oberoi was today re-elected Delhi mayor, after BJP candidate Shikha Rai withdrew her nomination.

The national capital gets a new mayor after the end of a financial year.

The post of mayor in the national capital sees five single-year terms on a rotational basis, with the first year reserved for women, the second for the open category, the third for the reserved category and the remaining two again for the open category.

The tenure of a mayor has seen extended terms too in the past, Prakash said.

The civic polls held on December 4 last year were the first after the three corporations were unified into the MCD and a fresh delimitation exercise was carried out, reducing the number of wards from 272 in 2012 to 250.

The AAP had emerged victorious in the high-stakes polls.