AAP's Raghav Chadha's Special Video Message On Independence Day

Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha

Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha today underlined that the 75th Independence Day is the day to remember the sacrifices of the freedom fighters and reaffirm our pledge to give shape to the India that they fought for.



"The country is today celebrating 75 years of Independence. It is a day to remember the sacrifices of martyrs. We got freedom courtesy these freedom fighters. We should never forget them," Mr Chadha said in a special video message in Hindi.



The 33-year-old MP also said that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party is doing revolutionary work and also took the opportunity to thank the doctors and nurses who worked tirelessly during the Covid pandemic.



"The whole world witnessed an epidemic in the last two years. Today we salute those doctors, nurses, paramedics, cleaning workers, policemen who put their lives in danger during Covid and protected the nation like a shield," he said.



"We have our governments in Delhi and Punjab. Our governments are doing revolutionary work by giving education to children of poor, medical facilities to everyone, providing employment and giving poor dignity of life. The AAP is trying to build a nation that the freedom fighters dreamt of," he further added.



There is great talent in this country, said the AAP MP, and then quoting Arvind Kejriwal said efforts have to be made to make India the "Number 1 country".



He signed off the video with a Jai Hind and wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day.

