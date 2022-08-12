AAP's Raghav Chadha, 1st Time MP, Releases His Parliament 'Report Card'

Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha, a first time Member of Parliament or MP, assessing his performance in the Monsoon session of Parliament released his own "report card", possibly a first by any lawmaker.

The 33-year-old MP, by his own admission, raised 42 questions and had 93 per cent attendance.

"My report card for Parliament's monsoon session 2022. I raised 42 questions, introduced 2 private member bills & participated in 8 debates with 93% attendance. I shall try to live up to the expectations of my people and use this platform to fight for the rights of Punjab," the AAP leader posted on Twitter.

My report card for Parliament's monsoon session 2022. I raised 42 questions, introduced 2 private member bills & participated in 8 debates with 93% attendance. I shall try to live up to the expectations of my people and use this platform to fight for the rights of Punjab. pic.twitter.com/bykmIfSi7e — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) August 12, 2022

Rising inflation, water level depletion in Punjab, MSP or Minimum Support Prices for farmers are among the "major issues" that the MP raised.

Among the 42 questions that Mr Chadha drew the House's attention to were rural development projects in Punjab, international flights service from Mohali, devaluation of rupee, subsidies in fertilizers, retirement age of judges, among others.