AAP's Atishi Gets Election Commission Notice Over BJP Poaching Attempt Claim

The Election Commission of India has sent a notice to Delhi minister Atishi over an alleged poll code violation, days after she claimed she had been offered to join the BJP or face arrest.

Atishi, who is among the top leaders tasked with running the AAP affairs following Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest last month, has been asked to furnish her response by 5 pm this Saturday.

The Delhi Education Minister had earlier this week claimed the BJP had offered her to switch sides to save her political career.

"The BJP has approached me through someone very close. They have asked me to join the BJP and said this will save my political career. They have threatened that if I don't switch over, ED (Enforcement Directorate) will arrest me within a month," she had claimed Tuesday.

The claim prompted a defamation notice from the BJP camp and a demand for a public apology. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said Atishi failed to provide evidence of who approached her, how and when. "The AAP is undergoing a crisis in Delhi, which is why they are making such baseless allegations out of frustration. But we will not let her get away with this," he had said.