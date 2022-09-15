AAP's Amanatullah Khan Summoned By Anti-Corruption Body; Denies Charges

Amanatullah Khan is chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board. (File)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan on Thursday became the latest leader of Delhi's ruling party to be scoped out for an investigation prompted by Lt Governor VK Saxena, a representative of the BJP-led government at the centre.

The Anti-Corruption Branch of the Delhi government, which reports to Mr Saxena, has sent notice to Mr Khan to appear for questioning over allegations of illegal appointment in the Delhi Waqf Board which oversees the administration of Islamic property dedicated to welfare causes.

Called tomorrow at noon, the AAP leader has said that he will come after Friday prayers. Mr Khan leader has denied all charges.

Mr Saxena had earlier cleared the CBI to prosecute the Delhi Waqf Board Chairman in the case registered against him in 2016, news agency PTI had reported.

The agency quoted sources as saying that the prosecution sanction has also been granted against then Waqf Board CEO Mehboob Aalam for offences including "deliberate and criminal violation" of rules, regulations, and law, and "misuse of position" and causing financial losses to the exchequer.

The Delhi government's revenue department's sub-divisional magistrate (headquarters) had in November 2016 filed a complaint alleging "arbitrary and illegal" appointments by Mr Khan to various existing and non-existing posts in the Delhi Waqf Board.

The sources said the CBI had registered a case and conducted investigations that revealed "sufficient prosecutable evidence", following which it had sought prosecution sanction from the Lt Governor. They said the CBI had moved its request in May this year, PTI reported.

Before Mr Khan, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and his cabinet colleague Satyendar Jain have found themselves probed by central investigating agencies.