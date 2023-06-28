AAP's Stand On Uniform Civil Code May Create A Punjab Challenge

AAP came to power in Punjab after a thumping victory next year

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) may have created a problem for itself in its stronghold Punjab by saying that it supports "in principle" a Uniform Civil Code for all Indians.

Responding to AAP MP Sandeep Pathak's remarks on his party's stand on Uniform Civil Code, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said they exposed AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal's "real face".

"They spoke about the politics of change, but they are no different from BJP. We have been opposing a Uniform Civil Code from Day 1," Dr Cheema told NDTV.

On Mr Pathak's argument that Article 44 of the Constitution advocates a Uniform Civil Code, Dr Cheema said, "When the Constitution was drafted, the Uniform Civil Code was in the Directive Principles of State Policy and not a fundamental right."

The Constitution lays down several Directive Principles. "The provisions contained in this Part shall not be enforceable by any court, but the principles therein laid down are nevertheless fundamental in the governance of the country and it shall be the duty of the State to apply these principles in making laws," it states.

The Akali Dal leader said while the country has uniform criminal laws, personal laws for different communities were made to take everyone along.

Dr Cheema also said the 21st Law Commission had held wide-ranging consultations on Uniform Civil Code, but decided that it was not possible. "When the Law Commission says this is not possible, that it will create unrest and tension, and law and order situation, why do you want to implement it by force?" he asked.

The 21st Law Commission had said in 2018 consultation paper that a Uniform Civil Code is "neither necessary nor desirable at this stage". The 22nd Law Commission has now started looking afresh at the subject and will be holding consultations with stakeholders.

The AAP's remarks on Uniform Civil Code come a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong pitch on the issue, indicating that it will be a key plank for the BJP in the general election due next year.

For AAP, however, supporting a Uniform Civil Code can lead to problems in Punjab, where it came to power last year.

Sikhs account for nearly 60 per cent of Punjab's population and are also an influential community in Delhi, an AAP fort. The community's key leaders and organisations have been underlining the distinct identity of the Sikh community and have accused the BJP of distorting their history as part of a larger Hindutva push.

Last year, the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), which controls gurdwaras in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, had issued a statement against the Uniform Civil Code, saying it is not in the interest of the country.

"This plan is another step towards making the country a Hindu Rashtra. The BJP government at the Centre is trying to impose RSS agenda on the country and the plan to implement UCC is also a part of it," SGPC had said.

The SGPC is currently dominated by Akali Dal members. This has repeatedly put it on a collision course with the Bhagwant Mann government, most recently over the ruling AAP's push for free broadcast of gurbani from the Golden Temple, the most revered shrine of the Sikhs.

In AAP's remarks on the Uniform Civil Code, the Akali Dal, a panthic party, now senses an opportunity to regain lost political ground.