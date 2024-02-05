AAP Supporters Protesting In Chandigarh Over Mayoral Polls Results Detained

Chandigarh unit of the AAP workers was protesting against the BJP with playcards in their hands. (File)

Chandigarh Police detained Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and supporters who were demonstrating against the BJP related to the accusations of rigging in the Chandigarh Mayor elections on Sunday.

Earlier, AAP workers and leaders protested in Delhi against the BJP over allegations of rigging in the Chandigarh mayor election.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal, along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other party leaders, also protested in Delhi against the BJP over the Chandigarh mayoral elections.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress have moved to the Supreme Court regarding the Chandigarh Mayoral poll results. A hearing was also held on January 31 in the Punjab Haryana High Court regarding tampering with the results of the Chandigarh Mayor election.

In the Punjab Haryana High Court, Kuldeep Kumar, who was the mayoral candidate from the AAP and Congress, was being represented by Advocate General of Punjab Gurminder Gary. Advocate Anil Mehta was representing Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.

After hearing this entire matter, the Punjab Haryana High Court gave Chandigarh Municipal Corporation and Chandigarh Administration three weeks' time to file their replies in this matter. The next hearing on this matter will be on February 26.

The BJP's Manoj Sonkar was declared the Mayor of Chandigarh on Tuesday after he won the mayoral polls with 16 votes against the 12 votes bagged by Congress-AAP candidate Kuldeep Tita. Eight votes were declared invalid.

Eight votes, which were declared invalid in the Chandigarh Mayoral polls, have led opposition leaders to raise allegations of rigging with Congress and AAP, attacking the BJP-led central government over the issue.

