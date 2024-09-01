AAP Councillor Says He Was 'Kidnapped'. 'Sensationalism,' Scoffs BJP

A councillor of Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party has alleged that he was kidnapped today by a group of BJP leaders. Ramchandra is one of the councillors who left AAP and joined the BJP last Sunday and four days later, traced his steps back. After hours of hue and cry, the councillor showed up, and alleged that he was forcibly picked up by several BJP men.

"In the morning, five or six people came to my house, took me to the BJP office in a car. There they threatened me with CBI and ED. My leaders called the police commissioner and they got me released," he told reporters.

"I am not scared of CBI and ED. I am a true soldier of Arvind Kejriwal," he added.

Delhi BJP's media in-charge Praveen Shankar Kapoor denied that his party has anything to do with this.

"You guys are the kings of fake sensationalism. Councillor Ramchandra is not in your party We have nothing to do with it, but It is certain that he is sitting in his house And you people are spreading rumours," read his post on X. formerly Twitter.

Earlier today, in a post on X, senior party leader Manish Sisodia said: " BJP threatened councillor Ramchandra ji with ED and CBI. When he did not get scared, BJP goons picked him up in a car and took him away".

It was a comment on a video posted by party colleague Sanjay Singh.

The video shows the councillor's son Akash Ramchandra alleging that his father has been forcibly abducted from his office by a local BJP leader and his aides. The leader came to meet his father this morning. They threatened to get him framed by the Central investigating agencies, forced him into their car and drove off, he alleged.

"BJP's open hooliganism in the country's capital, councillor Ramchandra has been kidnapped after being threatened. He has been threatened to be defamed by using ED and CBI. Listen to his son Akash. What is happening in Delhi," read a rough translation of Sanjay Singh's post

that accompanied the video.

AAP held an immediate press conference, levelling strong accusations against the BJP.

"I am searching for him on the road, his phone is switched off," said AAP leader Dilip Pandey. "Shahbad Dairy police station SHO has been talked to, who says that no such kidnapping case has been registered in his police station," AAP said at the press conference.