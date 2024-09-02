AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Arrested By Probe Agency ED After Searches At His House

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate Monday in connection with alleged irregularities in appointments to the Delhi Waqf Board and leasing of its properties.

The AAP leader's arrest follows dramatic scenes from the federal agency's raid on his Delhi residence this morning; in a video statement on X he accused the ED of acting insensitively, stating the raids had upset his mother-in-law, a cancer patient operated on last week.

"The ED has come to arrest me on the pretext of a search. My mother-in-law is a cancer patient... she was operated on four days ago. She is at my home. I informed the ED of this..."

Visuals from this morning showed an elderly woman lying on a bed as Mr Khan speaks to a man - possibly an ED officer - and asks for four weeks' time. To this the man responds, "Why do you believe we are here to arrest you..." and Mr Khan shoots back, "Why else are you here?"

A woman, who might be Mr Khan's wife, is heard saying, "What do you need to search at a three-room house. Why do you have to turn my home upside down every time?"

"She has cancer and she has been operated upon. I will take you the court if anything happens to my mother. She can't even stand," the woman, possibly Mr Khan's wife, adds.

Mr Khan, meanwhile, has also rubbished the allegations and accused the ED of "harassing me for two years... slapping false cases (and) creating problems". "They are harassing our party (the AAP) ... they want to break our party... we will not get scared," the MLA from Delhi's Okhla said.

Amanatullah Khan becomes the fourth high-profile AAP leader to be arrested by a central agency since ex Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in February last year; the others include Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The latter three were arrested - Mr Sisodia and Mr Kejriwal by the ED and Central Bureau of Investigation, for apparent good measure - in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam.

Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia have received bail; in Mr Sisodia's case bail was granted last month, after nearly 18 months in prison, with the Supreme Court calling his prolonged incarceration without a trial (or any hope of one in the near future) a "travesty of justice".

Mr Kejriwal remains in jail, having secured bail in the ED case but then left to fight a second bail battle following a last-minute arrest by the CBI.

Both Mr Singh and Mr Sisodia have slammed the ED for Mr Khan's arrest, pointing out the agency has been "repeatedly reprimanded by the Supreme Court... that they should not conduct an investigation with malice".

"Despite this, today the ED reached the residence of Amanatullah Khan, who is an MLA AAP, early in the morning to conduct a raid... at a time when his mother-in-law has cancer and has undergone an operation," Mr Singh thundered, also criticising the agency for acting precipitously in a six-year case in which the CBI has, so far, failed to make an arrest.