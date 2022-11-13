AAP Announces Its Gujarat Chief Ministerial Candidate's Constituency

Aam Aadmi Party has so far declared the names of 176 candidates.

Putting to rest all speculation about where he would contest from in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal today announced that his party's Chief Ministerial candidate, Isudan Gadhvi, will contest from the Jamkhambhaliya constituency.

"Isudan Gadhvi, who raised his voice for years for farmers, unemployed youth, women, businessmen, will contest from Jamkhambhaliya! Gujarat will get a new and good Chief Minister from the holy land of Lord Krishna," Mr Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

किसान , बेरोज़गार युवाओं ,महिलाओं ,व्यापारी के लिए सालों तक आवाज़ उठाने वाले इसुदान गढ़वी जाम खम्भालिया से चुनाव लड़ेंगे ! भगवान कृष्ण की पावन भूमि से गुजरात को एक नया और अच्छा मुख्यमंत्री मिलेगा — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 13, 2022

The AAP had on Saturday declared three more candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, but did not declare the constituency for Isudan Gadhvi.

With the 15th list, which was released on Saturday, the Aam Aadmi Party has so far declared the names of 176 candidates for the elections to the 182-member Assembly.

AAP had on November 4 declared the 40-year-old former journalist Mr Gadhvi its Chief Ministerial candidate based on a survey.

He recently promised action against "top people, and not just some security guards" for the bridge collapse in Morbi on October 30 that killed 135 people.

"I went to the hospital there and saw the body of a 12-year-old girl. I was shaken. There were eight bodies of members of one family," he told NDTV just after he was declared the party's face for the December elections.

He also promised stricter action in the case of fire at a coaching institute in Surat two years ago and the death of over 70 people after drinking hooch in what is otherwise a dry state.

Gujarat votes in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.