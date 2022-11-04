Ex TV Anchor Isudan Gadhvi Is AAP's Gujarat Chief Minister Candidate

Isudan Gadhvi joined AAP in June last year.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today named Isudan Gadhvi its Chief Ministerial candidate for Gujarat, where it is campaigning aggressively against the ruling BJP.

Isudan Gadhvi, a former journalist and TV anchor, won 73 per cent of the votes in an AAP survey on who should be its Gujarat chief minister face. The party had picked Bhagwant Singh Mann as its chief ministerial candidate after a similar poll in Punjab.

Gopal Italia, the president of AAP's Gujarat unit, was also in the race.

Gujarat will vote on December 1 and 5 and the results will be declared on December 8.