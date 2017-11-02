AAP Also Wants Credit For Ease Of Business Rating, And Then Takes A Swipe

As the centre celebrates the "historic" jump in country's ease of doing business index ranking, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party moved in to take credit for its "vital role", following it up quickly with a swipe at the BJP-led central government.Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the city government would help improve India's ranking in health and education sectors in one year if it gets the centre's cooperation. Don't hamper the city government's works for one year on an "experimental basis", Mr Sisodia said."If the Delhi government works, removes inspector-raj, businesses progress... If Delhi government works, you (Centre) get the credit and the name of the country shines," he said.India had jumped a massive 30 places to 100 in the World Bank's ease of doing business rankings this year.The ranking was based on data from Delhi and Mumbai, a reason why the Congress says the rankings do not reflect the problems that small businesses and industries face outside the two metros.But it also means that the city government's reforms played a key role, Mr Sisodia suggested."In the last two years, doing business has been easier in Delhi. Getting an industry licence has been simple with online facility. Applicants can get the licence within a day," Mr Sisodia said, suggesting that these reforms had gone to contribute to India's performanceMr Kejriwal, who won the Delhi election in 2015 shares an epic hostility with the BJP-led centre. Chief Minister Kejriwal's team says important decisions taken by his government are frequently negated by the Lieutenant Governor to undermine the city government.The two are also contesting a case by the state government in the Supreme Court that wants the court to give them more powers to govern the city.