Aaditya Thackeray Urges PM Modi To Bring Law On Plastic Ban

Aaditya Thackeray said that plastic ban was the need of the hour

Shiv Sena youth wing chief Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enact a law to ban plastic across the country.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Mr Thackeray thanked the Prime Minister for touching on the issue of plastic waste during the Independence Day speech.

"The need of the hour is to ban production, usage and sale of plastic," the Yuva Sena chief said.

Maharashtra and 20 other states have enforced a ban on plastic in some or other forms, he noted.

The ban on single-use plastic bags and other items in the state also generated employment opportunities for women as they could make and sell non-plastic alternatives, he said.

