Aadhar Boss To Make A Presentation In Top Court Today On Wednesday, Attorney General K.K. Venugopal told the top court the UIDAI intends to make a power presentation to show the data was safe from leaks.

Share EMAIL PRINT The top court is hearing petitions about privacy concerns related to Aadharusage. (File) New Delhi: Amid privacy concerns, the Chief Executive Officer Of the Unique Identification Authority of India, Ajay Pandey, will make a presentation on Aadhaar before a Supreme Court bench at 2.30 p.m. today.



On Wednesday, Attorney General



"What can be argued for four hours by lawyers, the



Mr Pandey will make the presentation before a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra. The presentation will demonstrate that the biometric and demographic data of people collected at the time of enrolling for Aadhaar was secure from leaks.



The top court is hearing petitions about privacy concerns related to





(With inputs from IANS)





Amid privacy concerns, the Chief Executive Officer Of the Unique Identification Authority of India, Ajay Pandey, will make a presentation on Aadhaar before a Supreme Court bench at 2.30 p.m. today.On Wednesday, Attorney General K.K. Venugopal told the top court that the UIDAI intends to make a power presentation to show that the data was safe from any kind of exposure and the Supreme Court, which is hearing the legal challenge to the Aadhaar law, had agreed."What can be argued for four hours by lawyers, the UIDAI CEO will do it in one hour through PowerPoint presentation," Mr Venugopal told the bench chaired by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.Mr Pandey will make the presentation before a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra. The presentation will demonstrate that the biometric and demographic data of people collected at the time of enrolling for Aadhaar was secure from leaks. The top court is hearing petitions about privacy concerns related to Aadhar usage. "All doubts of the judges and petitioners will be answered by CEO UIDAI," Mr Venugopal told the top court on Wednesday.