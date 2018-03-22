Aadhar Boss To Make A Presentation In Top Court Today

On Wednesday, Attorney General K.K. Venugopal told the top court that the UIDAI intends to make a power presentation to show that the data was safe from any kind of exposure and the Supreme Court, which is hearing the legal challenge to the Aadhaar law, had agreed.
"What can be argued for four hours by lawyers, the UIDAI CEO will do it in one hour through PowerPoint presentation," Mr Venugopal told the bench chaired by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.
Mr Pandey will make the presentation before a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra. The presentation will demonstrate that the biometric and demographic data of people collected at the time of enrolling for Aadhaar was secure from leaks.
Aadhar usage. "All doubts of the judges and petitioners will be answered by CEO UIDAI," Mr Venugopal told the top court on Wednesday.
