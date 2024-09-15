Aadhaars Free Update Deadline Extended Till December 14

After the deadline, users will have to pay a ₹50 fine for any change in the Aadhaar.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has extended the deadline to take advantage of the free Aadhaar card update services to December 14. Earlier, September 14 was the last date to make free updates in Aadhaar cards that were issued over 10 years ago.

A post on X (formerly Twitter) read, "UIDAI extends free online document upload facility till 14th December 2024; to benefit millions of Aadhaar Number Holders. This free service is available only on #myAadhaar portal. UIDAI has been encouraging people to keep documents updated in their #Aadhaar."

#UIDAI extends free online document upload facility till 14th December 2024; to benefit millions of Aadhaar Number Holders. This free service is available only on #myAadhaar portal. UIDAI has been encouraging people to keep documents updated in their #Aadhaar.

The last-minute extension comes as a major relief to the Aadhaar holders who were yet to make the required changes. Keeping your Aadhaar details up-to-date is crucial as it serves as a primary identification document in India.

For Aadhaar details other than biometrics, changes can be made online. You can also visit the nearest UIDAI centre/ Aadhaar Seva Kendra for further assistance.

How to update Aadhaar online?

– Head to the official UIDAI website (myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in) and log in using your Aadhaar number and registered mobile number. You can choose your preferred language to navigate the site.

– Click on the ‘Aadhaar update' option to view your current biometric and demographic details.

– If your details are correct, select the option that reads, ‘I verify that the above details are correct.'

– Select the details you wish to update, upload the necessary supporting documents, and submit a request for the change.

– You will receive a 14-digit request tracking number. Use this number to monitor the progress of your update.

What is the procedure for older Aadhaar cards?

If your Aadhaar card was issued a long time ago and has a different phone number linked to it, you may need to visit your nearest Aadhaar enrolment centre in person.

Online updates won't be possible in this case.