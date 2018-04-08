Aadhaar Details Help Delhi Police Reunite Mentally Unstable Woman With Family The 31-year-old woman was missing for over four months before she was found by Delhi police.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Police obtained woman's details from Unique Identification Authority of India (representational) New Delhi: A mentally unstable women, found abandoned on the roads of the national capital, was rescued by the police who obtained her bio-metric records from the Aadhar database and re-united her with her family.



The 31-year-old woman was missing for over four months before she was found by Delhi police and sent to a short-stay home "Nirmal Chhaya" by a court which had directed the authorities to help her undergo Aadhaar registration.



In the process, it was revealed that her biometric records preexisted in the Aadhaar database and Delhi Police was able to obtain her details from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).



The consistent efforts of court to reunite her with her family proved fruitful when Metropolitan Magistrate Abhilash Malhotra was informed by police officials that they have found her family.



A missing persons report was lodged by her family in Malakhera police station in Rajasthan's Alwar district on November 30, 2017.



When the police contacted her husband, he willingly came forward to take her back home.



During a recent hearing, the woman, who was kept in Asha Kiran - a home for the mentally unstable in Delhi's Rohini, and her husband were brought to the court. After the investivating officer verified the husband's credentials, the police had no objection to reintegrate the woman with her family.



"Accordingly, the patient be handed over to her husband after completion of necessary formalities in Asha Kiran. Husband of the woman is directed to ensure proper treatment of the patient is continued," the magistrate said.



The court also appreciated inspector Devender Kumar Singh, Station House Officer, or SHO of Kashmere Gate Police Station, and sub inspector Satender Singh for making "untiring efforts" to trace the family of the woman and reuniting her with her family.



The woman, who was found by police near Kashmere Gate in February, was also admitted to Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences, or IHBAS for treatment.



To ascertain the aspect of sexual abuse, she was also examined by the doctors at a government hospital in New Delhi but they found no visible sign of such assault and her pregnancy tests were also negative.



The Supreme Court has been hearing various pleas challenging the constitutional validity of Aadhaar scheme.





