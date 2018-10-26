Congress Says Supreme Court Order On CBI Row Is A Slap In Face Of Tyrants

Central Vigilance Commission cannot act as Modi Government's pawn but would be supervised by a SC judge to act fairly, says Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

Updated: October 26, 2018 15:03 IST
Truth prevails in Supreme Court, says Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.(File)

New Delhi: 

The Congress today said truth has prevailed in the Supreme Court after its order on Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Alok Verma.

"Truth prevails in Supreme Court. Modi Government's sinister attempt to capture CBI through lackeys falls flat. A slap in face of tyrants who wanted to pin the last nail in CBI's independence," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter.

Hearing exiled CBI chief Alok Verma's case against the government for stripping him of all powers and sending him on leave, the Supreme Court today said a vigilance inquiry against him must be completed in two weeks. The court also barred interim director M Nageswar Rao from taking any major policy decision.

"CVC can't act as Modi Government's pawn but would be supervised by a SC judge to act fairly," Mr Surjewala added.

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) inquiry will be conducted under the supervision of a former Supreme Court judge, the apex court has ordered.

 

The Congress leader said the government's interim director was stripped of all powers except daily administration. "This is a commentary on a failed government," he said.

"Modiji, History won't forget how you severely undermined the reputation of two premier institutions, CBI and CVC. In an "exception", SC has directed that enquiry by the CVC will be monitored by a Retired SC judge. You are the sole reason for this trust deficit," Mr Surjewala tweeted.

