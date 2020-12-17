A Meeting That Should Worry Mamata Banerjee As Her Party Bleeds Rebels

A meeting in Bengal last night underlines that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's rebel crisis is worse than she imagines. After a dramatic resignation in the state assembly on Wednesday afternoon, Trinamool Congress rebel Suvendu Adhikari drove straight to the home of a party MP two hours away.

Trinamool MP Sunil Mondal was mourning a death, and officially, Mr Adhikari went to offer his condolences. But it turned out to be something of a summit of disgruntled Trinamool leaders.

Among them was Jitendra Tiwari, Trinamool's strongman MLA in Asansol, who complained that his city was denied central funds by his own government because of political reasons. His speech at a meeting yesterday should worry the Trinamool.

Sunil Mondal, the host, had also voiced his discontent hours before against Prashant Kishor, the ace poll strategist advising Mamata Banerjee in her re-election campaign for the Bengal polls five months away. He railed against Mr Kishor's I-PAC.

"Those speaking of rebellion are saying they are angry because they are losing ground and forced to speak up. Why isn't the party rectifying itself? That seems to be the cause of common anger. Why are people from I-PAC telling us to do this and that, even the colour of the shirt we should wear? Then what about the role of the politicians? We want to talk to the Trinamool. It they accept our point of view, great. Otherwise we will have to see," said Sunil Mondal.

Mr Adhikari has not made it official but he is widely expected to switch to the BJP on Saturday. Reports suggest he will do so with much fanfare in the presence of one of the BJP's top leaders, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who visits Bengal on the weekend. More Trinamool leaders are speculated to be on their way out and some of them are openly voicing their anger.

"It is a fact that in Trinamool Congress, after Mamata Banerjee, the most popular leader in the party is Suvendu Adhikari. You cannot deny it. The leaders should have sorted out any differences. They should have asked him what his issues were and sorted them out. But they can't even sort out problems of small leaders like me. How can they sort out Suvendu Adhikari's," Jitendra Tiwari lashed out at a meeting.

"They want to be in control of everything. But if the party is gone, what will you be left with? Let the party survive," he said, without naming anyone.

The Chief Minister's camp has gone on the offensive.

Senior party parliamentarian Saugata Roy accused Mr Adhikari of betrayal. "After winning Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha seats on the party's symbol twice and being a minister for four-and-a-half years, leaving party just six months before state election is betrayal. If he wanted to leave, he should have left two years ago," Mr Roy said.

He remarked that Mr Adhikari would find himself sidelined in the BJP. "The party already has leaders here. Will they leave the position for him? Did Mukul Roy get any right position even after joining BJP?"