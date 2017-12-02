A Jammu And Kashmir Connection To Rajasthan's Fake Gun Licences

Highlights Fake gun licences are made using ID cards of Army personnel in Rajasthan Over 1,000 people from Rajasthan have got arms licences from Jammu In 2016, Jammu and Kashmir issued 3 lakh gun licences in the country

A raid conducted by Rajasthan Police's anti terror cell at a gun shop in Ajmer, some 135 km from state capital Jaipur, has revealed some astonishing details on how gun licences are procured in the state.The raid at Wali gun shop shows not only how weapons were sold to customers but also how it worked as a front to manufacture illegal firearms in the state.Police claim that Usman and Zubair, the father-and-son duo who run the gun shop, faked identities to get gun licences made from terror-hit Jammu and Kashmir. While Zubair has been arrested, his father is still on the run."People who had no relation with armed forces showed themselves as army personnel. A civilian takes a photo and then morphs with that of an ID of an armed personnel," said police officer Vikas Kumar of the ATS cell, detailing the modus operandi of how the racket worked.Army and military personnel can get arms licences from any district they are posted in on the recommendation of a letter from the Commanding Officer of their unit. They also don't need to get the local police to verify their address or a criminal verification from the local police station like other ordinary citizens. It is this loophole that was exploited by the masterminds running the racket.They forged the letters from the commanding officer to get arms licences made in the names of fake BSF or army personnel.The raids were conducted under 'Operation Zubeida' that was initiated by the Anti-Terror Squad four months ago to uncover the sale of illegal fire arms in the state.Police say that more than 1,000 people from Rajasthan, including industrialists, mine owners, jewellers have got arms licences made from Jammu, showing how easy it is to fake arms licences.Documents seized from the shop show constable Mohammad Hussain had procured two gun licences in his name claiming to be posted with the BSF in Jammu. Similarly constable Ayub's licence had a picture of him in army uniform. He also claimed to be posted with the BSF in Jammu. However, police investigation revealed they had never been to Jammu and were in fact were businessmen from Chittorgarh in south Rajasthan.The anti terror cell is now verifying over 1,250 such licences made by the accused.What's also worrying is how most of these licences have been made in Jammu and Kashmir. In the past one year, Jammu and Kashmir has issued three lakh gun licences in the country - the second highest after Uttar Pradesh."Rajasthan is a peaceful state. How so many gun licences have been issued in a sensitive security environment like Jammu and Kashmir is a matter of grave concern," additional director general of the anti terror cell Umesh Mishra said.The complicity of officials of the district and home department in Jammu and Kashmir is still under investigation.