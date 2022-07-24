'Special Moment For Indian Sports': PM, Top Leaders Wish Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra had won a gold in Tokyo Olympics last year. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated athlete Neeraj Chopra for his historic silver medal win in men's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships.

Mr Chopra today clocked his best throw of 88.13m in his fourth attempt, becoming the first Indian man to win a world championships medal and only the second Indian to achieve the feat after athlete Anju Bobby George.

A great accomplishment by one of our most distinguished athletes!



Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning a historic Silver medal at the #WorldChampionships. This is a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes to Neeraj for his upcoming endeavours. https://t.co/odm49Nw6Bx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2022

"A great accomplishment by one of our most distinguished athletes! Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning a historic Silver medal at the #WorldChampionships. This is a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes to Neeraj for his upcoming endeavours," tweeted the prime minister.

Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister of Haryana - Mr Chopra's home state, termed it "historic".

"Historic!! India's Golden Boy @Neeraj_chopra1 has become the first Indian male to win a medal in this championship, winning a medal after 19 years in the World Athletics Championship played in America," he tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the country is proud of Mr Chopra and is elated by his "stupendous performance".

India is elated by the stupendous performance by Subedar @Neeraj_chopra1.



Congratulations to him on winning the Silver Medal at the #WorldAthleticsChampionships in Eugene, Oregon.



His hard work, grit and determination have yielded outstanding results. We are proud of him. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 24, 2022

"India is elated by the stupendous performance by Subedar @Neeraj_chopra1. Congratulations to him on winning the Silver Medal at the #WorldAthleticsChampionships in Eugene, Oregon. His hard work, grit and determination have yielded outstanding results. We are proud of him," he tweeted.

Neeraj Chopra has now won medal at every Global event, pointed out Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, sharing a video of his medal winning throw.

Neeraj Chopra continues his winning streak!



• Wins ????in Men's javelin throw at @WCHoregon22 with his best throw of 88.13m, becoming the 1st Indian male and 2nd Indian to win a medal at the #WorldChampionships!



Neeraj has now won medal at every Global event !



Watch this ???????? pic.twitter.com/YF455oople — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 24, 2022

Neeraj Chopra continues his winning streak! Wins [silver medal emoji] in Men's javelin throw at @WCHoregon22 with his best throw of 88.13m, becoming the 1st Indian male and 2nd Indian to win a medal at the #WorldChampionships! Neeraj has now won medal at every Global event," he said.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said Mr Chopra's "commendable achievement" will take Indian sport forward.

Congratulate @Neeraj_chopra1 for a scintillating silver medal performance at the World Athletics Championships.



A commendable achievement that will take Indian sport forward. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 24, 2022

"Congratulate @Neeraj_chopra1 for a scintillating silver medal performance at the World Athletics Championships. A commendable achievement that will take Indian sport forward," he said.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju too congratulated the javelin throw ace.

Neeraj Chopra has created history again by winning a silver medal at World Athletics Championship in Oregon. He becomes the 1st man and the 2nd Indian to win medal at the World Championships after long-jumper Anju Bobby George's bronze in 2003.

Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 ???????? pic.twitter.com/H6epZwCMPu — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 24, 2022

"Neeraj Chopra has created history again by winning a silver medal at World Athletics Championship in Oregon. He becomes the 1st man and the 2nd Indian to win medal at the World Championships after long-jumper Anju Bobby George's bronze in 2003. Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1," he said.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan termed Mr Chopra's victory "extraordinary stuff".

"Extraordinary stuff from #NeerajChopra. I join the nation in cherishing the historic #SilverMedal at the #WorldAthleticsChampionships. Wish @Neeraj_chopra1 the best for many more such laurels and glorious moments in Indian sports," the minister said.

Mr Chopra had won a gold in Tokyo Olympics last year, the first by any Indian athlete and the second by an Indian, after shooter Abhinav Bindra in 2008 in Beijing Games.