A Fight Over Naming Baby, A Near-Divorce And Then A Court Intervention

Representational Image

Naming a baby can turn out to be a difficult task, and even more so when the couple doesn't agree. A similar case happened in Karnataka when a couple sought divorce after an impasse over naming their child.

The controversy began when the man, 26, didn't attend the naming ceremony of his boy, who was born in 2021. He didn't go to the event, organized by his 21-year-old wife, as he did not agree to the name given by her. She had suggested naming him Adi.

After months of arguments, the woman approached the court seeking separation and maintenance.

They then also refused multiple suggestions given by judges.

However, last week, the parents were called by a judge of a Mysore Session Court, and it was amicably decided to name the three-year-old boy Aryaverdhan.

The couple settled the dispute and are now living together with their baby.

Not The First Time

Last year, the Kerala High Court named a three-year-old child after her estranged parents could not arrive at a consensus on what they should name her.

In an order, the judge said the name suggested by the mother, with whom the child was residing, has to be given due importance, while the name of the father is also to be incorporated due to the absence of any dispute on paternity.

As the couple could not arrive at a consensus on the name, the mother approached the high court. The court observed that while invoking its parents' patriae jurisdiction, the paramount consideration was the welfare of the child and not the rights of the parents.