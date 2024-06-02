A Day Before Election Results, Poll Body To Hold Press Conference Tomorrow

The seven-phase elections which began on April 19 concluded on Saturday (File)

The Election Commission will hold a press conference on Monday, a day before the counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha polls.

The seven-phase elections which began on April 19 concluded on Saturday.

This is perhaps for the first time the poll panel has convened a presser on the conclusion of polls.

"Press conference by Election Commission of India on General Elections 2024," the media invite by the EC said.

Till the 2019 parliamentary polls, deputy election commissioners used to hold media briefings after each phase of polls, but the practice has been done away with.

