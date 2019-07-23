A Baby Visits PM Modi In Parliament. Instagram Falls In Love

On Instagram, PM Modi is the most followed leader in the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Instagram post on meeting a "very special friend" in parliament generated much curiosity on Tuesday. The post came with two images of PM Modi holding a baby.



"A very special friend came to meet me in Parliament today," PM Modi wrote in his teaser post on Instagram, quickly collecting thousands of likes within moments.



Officials said the baby had come with some visitors who had met with the Prime Minister at his office in the parliament building.



In the photos, it is apparent that the child is gleaming at chocolates on the PM's desk.



On Instagram, PM Modi is the most followed leader in the world. He has over 25 million followers but he follows none.



Among his most liked Insta photos are one with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma after their wedding and another from Davos, where he attended the World Economic Forum last year.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.