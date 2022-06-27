This Multi-Coloured 6-Storey House In Jaipur Is For...

People have celebrated the efforts of Pinjara Pol Goshala members on Twitter.

A six-storey building in Jaipur, Rajasthan, has been constructed exclusively for birds. The initiative was undertaken by the members of Pinjara Pol Goshala in the capital city.

The tower can accommodate close to 2,000 birds at a time. Pictures of the beautiful birdhouse were shared on Twitter by news agency ANI. In the images, one can see the structure standing tall with multiple small gate-like openings, where birds can rest.

Speaking to the news agency, R Vijayvargiya, a Pinjara Pol Goshala member, said, “It can shelter about 2,000 birds at a time.” When asked about how they came up with such an idea, he added. “Today, people live in huge buildings but they forget about birds, which is why we came up with this.”

People have celebrated the efforts of Pinjara Pol Goshala members on Twitter.

Calling it “lovely, a user said, “One of the best solutions. I will also make a plan to build such towers in my home town. Thank you.”

Another said, “It looks really nice, but is it cool though?”

A Chirs Hemsworth aka Thor meme also made its way to the comment section. The text on it read, “That's what heroes do.”

Meanwhile, a few wondered how are they planning to clean it.

Some pointed out that planting trees would have been a better option.

Citing the possible reason behind this tower, a user said, “Maybe in Jaipur, you can't get large land for trees. Hence, this idea.”

In the middle of this discussion, a person has shared a video of a similar setup in Gujarat.

“Needed in all cities,” read one of the comments.

The bird house has created a lot of noise on social media and for all the right reasons. Agree?