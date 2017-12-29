98 Private Members' Bills Introduced In Lok Sabha

As many as 98 private members' bills were introduced in the Lok Sabha today including one to constitute a board for protection and control of stray cows.Stray Cows (Protection and Control Board) Bill, 2017 was introduced by Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Chandel (BJP), who introduced another bill to set up a new Bundelkhand Regiment in the army.Among others, Congress member Gaurav Gogoi came up with a bill for establishing two time zones in the country for more systematic, inclusive and progressive administration in the country.Shrikant Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena introduced a bill for probation on distribution, sale and advertisement of online games showing violence and indecency. He introduced a bill seeking to constitute a National Commission to identify and deport illegal immigrants.NCP member Supriya Sule introduced a bill for screening and free medical treatment of woman suffering from breast cancer.She also introduced a bill seeking to provide financial assistance to widows and dependent family members of farmers who have committed suicide.