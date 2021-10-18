98 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Done: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya confirmed that India has administered 98 crore vaccine doses to the public as of today afternoon.
In a tweet, Dr Mandaviya said, "98 crores done. India is quickly making its way to the COVID-19 vaccine century! Just two more steps to go."
Along with the tweet, he also posted a picture that stated, "India marches ahead with another achievement in its fight against COVID-19. 98 Crore COVID Vaccine Doses Administered."
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated the people of Uttarakhand after the state administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to its entire eligible population.