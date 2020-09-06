90,632 Coronavirus Cases In Biggest One-Day Rise In India

India reported a record daily jump of 90,632 coronavirus infections in 24 hours, taking its tally past the 41-lakh mark, Health Ministry data this morning showed, as it closes in on Brazil as the world's second-most affected nation from the virus.

With 41,13,811 cases, India, which is Asia's worst-hit country, is now just 9,000 cases behind Brazil, which has reported 41,23,000 confirmed cases.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh are the five states which reported the highest number of cases in the last 24 hours. These five states account for over 62 per cent of the active cases, according to the Health Ministry.

Maharashtra -- which still accounts for nearly a quarter of the new daily cases -- on Saturday reported its highest-ever single-day spike in COVID-19 cases at 20,489, taking the total count of infections to 8,83,862. This is the fourth consecutive day that Maharashtra reported a record number of fresh cases.

Even though India's daily confirmed cases are among the highest in the world, the country has been able to maintain an impressive recovery rate. This morning, the Health Miistry, in a tweet, said that India's recovery rate has touched a record high of more than 70,000 patients being discharged in a single day. It said that the country has witnessed a "steep exponential rise" in COVID-19 recoveries- from 50,000 in May to 30 lakh in September.



Five states have contributed to 60 per cent of the total recoveries, the government said. Maharashtra has contributed the maximum recoveries amounting to almost 21 per cent, followed by Tamil Nadu with 12.63 per cent, Andhra Pradesh with 11.91 per cent, Karnataka with 8.82 per cent and Uttar Pradesh with 6.14 per cent.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)