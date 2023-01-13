9-Year-Old Boy Visiting Shrine Injured In Mysterious Fire, Dies In Jammu

The Rajouri-Poonch region is on the edge after recent terrorist attack on three Hindu families

A nine-year-old boy injured in a mysterious firing incident in Poonch district died at a hospital in Jammu today.

Afran Ahmad was injured in an unexplained firing incident at Surankote area yesterday.

The family said Afran was visiting a shrine with two other family members when they came under fire. The child was shifted to a hospital in Rajouri and later to Medical College Jammu, where he died today.

The police said an FIR has been registered but it's still unclear who is behind the firing.

The Rajouri-Poonch region is on the edge after recent terrorist attack on three Hindu families in which seven people were killed.

Since the attacks, there is a massive security build-up and vigilante groups have been revived with upgraded weapons.

Home minister Amit shah, who was in Jammu today, reviewed the security situation with all the heads of security agencies. Mr Shah could not visit Rajouri and meet families of victims of terror attack due to bad weather.

