9-Year-Old Boy Kicked, Punched On Camera By Cop Over Theft Suspicion

A nine-year-old boy, cornered on a street in a residential area, is wildly thrashed by men on bikes, including a policeman in civilian clothes, for allegedly stealing a bicycle in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, shows a video.

The incident, captured on CCTV, took place on Friday afternoon around 1.

A constable of the Special Armed Force's (SAF) 6th Battalion, Ashok Thapa, has been identified as one of the attackers in the incident, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddarth Bahuguna.

In the video, a man on bike is holding the young child as other two men arrive on bikes. The man in a white vest is seen kicking the child, while the man in a neon T-shirt holds the child by his hair and goes about thrashing him mercilessly. A man tries to intervene, but is pushed away by the man in neon T-shirt. A woman is also seen trying to stop the man, who by now has the child on his bike, reverses it and speeds away.

A case has been registered in Ranjhi police station and the constable has been issued a notice for further action, said police.

"The constable caught the boy near Mastana Square after being told about a bicycle theft and hit him. He has been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (obscene act and song) and section 75 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act," Pradeep Pandey, SSP Jabalpur, said.