9 Of Family Dead After Cement-Laden Truck Overturns On Van In Madhya Pradesh

The accident took place at around 2.30 am when the victims, belonging to the same family, were returning from a marriage function.

The truck was crossing an under-construction rail over-bridge. (Representational)
Jhabua:

Nine persons were killed and two others injured after a cement-laden trailer truck overturned on a van in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place at around 2.30 am when the victims, belonging to the same family, were returning from a marriage function, they said.

The truck was crossing an under-construction rail over-bridge (ROB) through a temporary road near Sanjeli railway crossing under Meghnagar tehsil area when it lost balance and overturned on a van, Jhabua Superintendent of Police Padmavilochan Shukla told PTI.

Nine persons were killed and two others injured in the accident, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

