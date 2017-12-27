9 Ministers In Gujarat Have Not Finished Their Schooling: Report

Vijay Rupani took oath as Gujarat Chief Minister on Tuesday in a ceremony that doubled as a massive show of strength by the BJP.

Nine ministers in the newly-formed Gujarat government have not even passed Class 12, said election watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).ADR, in its report, said that while nine ministers have declared their education qualification to be between Class 5 and Class 12, nine others are graduates or have higher degrees. One has a diploma in Electrical Engineering.Three minister in the Vijay Rupani government also have criminal cases registered against them, ADR revealed.The average assets of the 20-member council of ministers is Rs 13.34 crore, with 18 of the 20 ministers being crorepatis. The cabinet only has one woman.Saurabh Yashvantbhai Dalal Patel from the Botad constituency was the richest minister in the Cabinet with assets worth Rs 123.78 crore, followed by Parsotambhai Odhavjibhai Solanki from Bhavnagar rural (Rs 45.9 crore) and Radadiya Jayeshbhai Vitthalbhai from Jetpur having 28.5 crore.The minister with the lowest declared asset is Khabad Bachubhai Maganbhai from Devgadhbaria constituency with assets worth Rs 35.45 lakh.As per the report, three ministers have declared their age to be between 31 and 50 years while 17 are aged between 51 and 70.Vijay Rupani, 61, took oath as Gujarat Chief Minister on Tuesday in a ceremony that doubled as a massive show of strength by the BJP. The oath ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief Amit Shah and 18 BJP chief ministers. Key ally Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar was also there along with his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi.Mr Rupani was sworn-in by Governor O P Kohli as the head of a Council of Ministers -- nine Cabinet ministers and 10 ministers of state (MoS).