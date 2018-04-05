9 Important Changes Facebook Is Making To Restrict Data Access

Cambridge Analytica data breach has dealt a major blow to the image of Facebook.

Hit by a massive data breach scandal, Facebook on Wednesday announced changes to help users better protect their data. Facebook's chief technology officer Mike Schroepfer said the implementation of new privacy tools for users of the huge social network. In a statement, Mr Schroepfer outlined the changes that Facebook was making to raise the privacy bar and protect user data from unauthorised access. He said Facebook would make more changes over the coming months.