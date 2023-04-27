9 Aides Of Amritpal Singh, Detained In Assam Jail, Meet Family Members

Amritpal Singh was flown to Assam and was lodged in the Dibrugarh Central Jail.

Nine aides of radical-preacher Amritpal Singh, who have been detained in Assam, met their family members in the state's Dibrugarh Central jail today.

The pro-Khalistan separatist's aides are members of the 'Waris Punjab De' outfit and were detained under the National Security Act (NSA) after the Punjab police launched a massive manhunt following a clash at the Ajnala police station in Punjab in February this year.

The family members of the detainees were accompanied by Bhagwant Singh Sialka, executive member and legal counsel of the top Sikh body SGPC.

Simranjit Singh, the lawyer of Daljit Singh Kalsi and Papalpreet Singh, accompanied Kalsi's son at the Dibrugarh jail.

"We have come to meet them. We got permission from the Amritsar District magistrate to meet the members in Dibrugarh jail," Bhagwant Singh Sialka said.

"National Security Act was slapped against them without any reason. We will challenge it in Punjab High Court. NSA will be scrapped, and they will come out of jail. It was a conspiracy to use it against them because it is a draconian law. We will fight the legal battle in court," Simranjit Singh

A letter signed by separatist Amritpal Singh was given to the team of lawyers, mentioning that a committee/panel of counsels should be formed to decide the "next course of legal proceedings and the team will then decide the appointment of lawyers on a case to case basis," Simranjit Singh said.

Apart from Amriptal Singh, who was arrested on April 23 in Punjab and was flown to Assam, the other nine detainees in the Dibrugarh jail are; Amritpal's financier Daljit Singh Kalsi, his main aide Papalpreet Singh, Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, Varinder Singh Johal, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Harjit Singh, Bhagwant Singh, Basant Singh, and Gurinderpal Singh Aujla.

Amritpal Singh was flown to Assam and was lodged in the Dibrugarh Central Jail, a highly secure and one of the oldest prisons in the northeast.

Dibrugarh Jail has also never had a major prison break incident in its nearly 170-year history, furthering its reputation of being an extremely secure prison.