9,102 Fresh Covid Cases In India, Lowest Daily Rise In Over 7 Months

With 9,102 fresh coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours, India saw the lowest surge in daily COVID-19 cases in nearly seven months. Up to 117 people died in this period.

The country has logged 1.06 crore cases since the beginning of the pandemic in January last year when India recorded its first case. Of these, more than 1.03 crore people have already recovered, the government data shows. More than 1.53 lakh people have died because of the coronavirus disease.

The last time India recorded around 9,000 daily cases was on June 4 last year (9,304) when the government had just started lifting the coronavirus lockdown.

The drop in daily cases comes as India inoculated lakhs in what it calls the world's largest vaccination drive launched on January 16. More than 20 lakh people have been vaccinated so far, data shows.

Kerala, where the country's first COVID-19 case was detected and quickly became the posterchild for pandemic management with its low mortality rate, logged the highest daily cases in the country with 3,361 infections.

It was followed by Maharashtra -- the country's worst-hit state in absolute terms with 20 lakh cases -- with 1,842 cases. The state also recorded the highest daily deaths at 30, followed by Kerala (17) and Chhattisgarh (13).

Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat were the other states with highest daily numbers of 500-350 cases.